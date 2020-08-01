Upamecano renews Leipzig contract until 2023

LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano (pix) has renewed his contract by two years until 2023, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

French international Upamecano, 21, came to Leipzig three years ago from Red Bull Salzburg and has developed into a key player at the club which finished third in the past Bundesliga season and has reached the Champions League quarterfinals.

"Our young and hungry team is part of an ambitious club. I want to take the next step with Leipzig and reach our aims, because I'm convinced by the way we play our football," he said in a club statement.

Sports director Markus Kroesche said: "We have managed to retain the services of one of our most important players, who is a key figure for the club and also plays the way we want to as a team."

Upamecano reportedly had a similar contract renewal as Germany forward Timo Werner who has now left for Chelsea – either leaving for a fixed sum estimated at €50 million (RM250m) in 2021 or fulfil the contract. – dpa