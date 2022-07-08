US beat Jamaica 5-0, edge close to 2023 women’s World Cup berth

MONTERREY: The United States were on the brink of a 2023 women's World Cup berth after a dominant 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship qualifying tournament.

Sophia Smith bagged a brace in the space of three minutes, putting the United States up 2-0 with goals in the fifth and eighth minutes.

Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman scored second-half goals to complete the rout over the Reggae Girlz, who had surprised Mexico 1-0 in their tournament opener.

The eight-team tournament in Monterrey serves as the regional qualifier for the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Group A features the USA, Jamaica, Mexico and Haiti, while Group B comprises Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The two top teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals and next year's women's World Cup with third-place group teams advancing to next February's global playoff for three final Women's World Cup spots.

The United States beat Haiti 3-0 in their group opener on Monday, and could clinch a World Cup berth if Mexico draw or fall against Haiti later Thursday. - AFP