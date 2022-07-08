  1. Sport

US beat Jamaica 5-0, edge close to 2023 women’s World Cup berth

US' Trinity Rodman (R) celebrates after scoring against Jamaica with her teammate Mallory Pugh during their 2022 Concacaf Women's Championship football match, at the BBVA Bancomer stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico on July 7, 2022. AFPPIX

MONTERREY: The United States were on the brink of a 2023 women's World Cup berth after a dominant 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship qualifying tournament.

Sophia Smith bagged a brace in the space of three minutes, putting the United States up 2-0 with goals in the fifth and eighth minutes.

Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman scored second-half goals to complete the rout over the Reggae Girlz, who had surprised Mexico 1-0 in their tournament opener.

The eight-team tournament in Monterrey serves as the regional qualifier for the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Group A features the USA, Jamaica, Mexico and Haiti, while Group B comprises Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The two top teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals and next year's women's World Cup with third-place group teams advancing to next February's global playoff for three final Women's World Cup spots.

The United States beat Haiti 3-0 in their group opener on Monday, and could clinch a World Cup berth if Mexico draw or fall against Haiti later Thursday. - AFP