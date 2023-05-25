US calls racist abuse of Vinicius ‘horrific’

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday condemned racist chants by football fans in Spain against Brazilian player Vinicius Junior (pix) and applauded action by Spanish authorities in response.

“I saw the chants directed at Vinicius Junior. They were obviously horrific,“ State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

“I know that Spanish authorities, I believe, have taken action against them,“ he said.

“We condemn racism around the world wherever it takes place, including in sports, and applaud any efforts to ferret it out and fight against it.”

The Real Madrid forward was targeted by racist insults by Valencia fans on Sunday, sparking an uproar.

Valencia said the club was banning for life the fans behind the insults. Three youths were arrested over the episode and four men were arrested in Madrid for allegedly dangling an effigy of Vinicius from a bridge.

The United States is not generally known as a soccer nation, but under President Joe Biden has sought to be outspoken against racism.

Two senior US officials traveled to Brazil this month on separate trips in which they discussed, among other issues, joint action against racism, a shared priority with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. -AFP