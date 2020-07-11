US MotoGP leg officially cancelled

PARIS: The US round of the MotoGP championship, scheduled for Austin, Texas has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) announced on Friday.

Originally scheduled for April but postponed, the race had remained on the calendar at a date to be confirmed.

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin has hosted MotoGP since 2013 but cases have spiked in recent days in Texas as a whole and in Travis County, home of Austin.

The MotoGP Championship is due to start its season on Sunday, July 19 at Jerez in Spain. – AFP