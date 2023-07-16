US Open: Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin inch closer to first title this year

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani are getting ever close to claiming their first crown this year as they advanced to the United States (US) Open 2023 final, Saturday.

The third seeds pair took 35 minutes to sweep aside the fifth seeds duo from China, Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi in straight sets, 21-14, 21-17, in the semi-final of the tournament held in Mid-America Centre, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Taiwanese twins, Lee Fang-Chih-Lee Fang-Jen await Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin in the final after the seventh seeds trounced their compatriots, Lin Yun Chieh-Su Li Wei, 21-17, 21-12, in the other last four matches.

The Malaysians would have a chance to end more than a year’s drought from winning the title after they last lifted the title in German Open 2022 by powering past China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, 23-21, 16-21, 21-14.

US Open is the current world number 53 pair’s first assignment after they went separate ways last February before reigniting their partnership last month. - Bernama