Uzbekistan’s top midfielder is TFC’s latest transfer catch

KUALA NERUS: Midfielder from Uzbekistan, Nurillo Tukhtasinov is the choice of Terengganu FC (TFC) for their new import of the second transfer window this season.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh said the 26-year-old player has an excellent record and was once crowned as the best midfielder in the Uzbekistan League.

He said that prior to joining TFC, the 1.72-metre tall Tukhtasinov first played with the FC Neftchi Fergana team in the Uzbekistan Super League.

“Tukhtasinov has signed an 18-month contract with the Turtles squad to fill the quota of free import players.

“His presence is expected to have a positive impact on the club to face the rest of the Super League, Malaysia Cup and Asian Confederation Cup (AFC) which is expected to start in September,” he said in a media statement today.

Ab Rasid said the selection of Tukhtasinov to replace an imported player who will be dropped is also based on his extensive experience in the Uzbekistan national squad which is with the Under-19, Under-20 and Under-23 squads.

“This is his first time playing in the Malaysian League with the black-and-white team and will wear jersey number 97, which is his year of birth 1997.

“He will arrive in Terengganu soon to start training with his teammates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tukhtasinov said he was very excited to start the challenge in the Malaysian League which was very foreign to him.

However, he does not consider this as an obstacle because his mission is to help the team achieve success. -Bernama