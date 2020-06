BARCELONA: Valencia expressed their surprise on Sunday at Atlanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s (pix) admission that he likely had coronavirus during his team’s win at Mestalla in March.

The Champions League game took place behind closed doors on Spain’s east coast on March 10, shortly before the competition was suspended because of the health crisis.

Gasperini told Gazette dello Sport that he was sick the day before the game and worse on the day of his team’s 4-3 win itself, losing his sense of taste on the following day. Later he received antibody tests which confirmed he had Covid-19.

“Valencia CF wish to publicly express our surprise at comments made by Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini which appeared in the Italian press this Sunday, stating that, both the day before and the day of the match ... [he] ... was aware of suffering symptoms theoretically compatible with those of coronavirus, without taking preventive measures,” said Valencia in a statement.

“Such actions, if this was the case, would have put at risk numerous people during the trip to, and stay in, Valencia.”

A few days after the game Valencia reported “around 35%” of first-team players and staff had been diagnosed with coronavirus, with all going on to recover. – dpa