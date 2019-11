KUALA LUMPUR: The use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Goal Line Technology (GLT) in the local football scene would require huge funds, in addition to technical reports by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the International Football Federation (FIFA), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said although FAM had submitted the proposal in 2018, the use of the system had to be postponed.

“Technical reports from FAM and FIFA are crucial before the Malaysian League matches can begin using the technology.

“In view of issues such as the goal by Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 2019 Malaysia Cup final against Kedah recently, the ministry has suggested to the Malaysian League to use the best mechanisms such as VAR technology to avoid disputes,“ he said.

He was responding to R.S.N. Rayer (PH-Jelutong) who wanted to know if the government was looking to introduce the latest technologies such as VAR and GLT in local football to be on par with refereeing practices in international football.

Responding to Rayer’s original question on the government’s move to ensure the safety of the country’s supporters and footballers while abroad, Steven said the ministry considered it a top priority.

He said prior to the riot incident in Indonesia, the Government and the FAM had taken several safety measures including holding two meetings with the Indonesian local authorities.

“The meetings were attended by the Federal Reserve Unit’s (FRU) deputy commander ACP Kamarulzaman Maarof to discuss the safety of players and supporters with the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI),“ Steven said.

In early September, during the first Group G match of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, several Indonesian fans began rioting, hurting several Malaysian supporters in the process.

The fans’ unruly behaviour saw PSSI fined 45,000 Swiss francs or RM190,000. — Bernama