Vardy nets 100th Premier League goal as Leicester beat Palace

LEICESTER: Jamie Vardy netted his 100th Premier League goal as Leicester City notched their first victory since the league resumed, beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday to keep up their drive for Champions League football next season.

Leicester swarmed all over Palace from the first whistle as defender James Justin hit the crossbar early on, but it took until the fourth minute of the second half for Kelechi Iheanacho to finally put his side ahead with a close-range effort.

Having missed some earlier chances, Vardy made no mistake when Harvey Barnes set him up for a tap-in in the 77th minute to notch a century goals in the Premier League, and he added a superb solo second in stoppage time to make it 3-0.

The result means that Leicester remain third in the table, eight points behind Manchester City with five games remaining. The Foxes are three points ahead of Manchester United and four ahead of Chelsea, while Crystal Palace are 13th on 42 points. – Reuters