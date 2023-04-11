Verstappen gets Sao Paulo GP pole as rain ends qualifying prematurely

BERLIN: World champion Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix in a qualifying session which saw the top times set just before a premature end owing to a thunderstorm with heavy rain and high winds.

The final session was red flagged with just under five minutes left and not restarted as the skies turned black and then opened.

Red Bull’s Verstappen clocked 1 minute 10.727 on the 4.309-kilometres Autódromo José Carlos Pace to hold off Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc by .294 of a second. The Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso followed in third and fourth, respectively, reported German news agency (dpa).

Verstappen has long clinched a third straight world title and last weekend in Mexico claimed a record 16th season victory. Perez is second but only 20 points ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

The start of qualifying was delayed by 15 minutes to clean the track after first practice. The Sao Paulo GP is one of six in the season featuring a sprint race which along with sprint qualifying is scheduled for Saturday.-Bernama-dpa