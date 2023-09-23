Verstappen storms to Japan GP pole ahead of Piastri

SUZUKA: World champion Max Verstappen destroyed the field to claim pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Verstappen had already topped all three practice sessions as Red Bull rebounded strongly from their first season defeat last weekend in Singapore, and he then also topped qualifying with 1 minute 28.877 seconds on the 5.807-kilometres Suzuka International Racing Circuit.

The Dutchman claimed a ninth pole of the season and 29th overall more than half a second ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who achieved his best career qualifying result in second. Piastri’s team-mate Lando Norris was third and Singapore winner Carlos Sainz of Ferrari sixth.

Q1 was red-flagged halfway through after Logan Sargeant crashed his Williams into the barriers in the last turn. The car was heavily damaged but the American driver walked away seemingly unharmed.

Red Bull have the chance of clinching a second consecutive and sixth overall constructors’ championship on Sunday.-Bernama