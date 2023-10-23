Verstappen wins record-equalling 15th Grand Prix of season in Austin

AUSTIN: Triple world champion Max Verstappen zoomed up from sixth to win the US Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, his record-equalling 15th full-race victory of the season, reported German news agency (dpa).

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was second after a sniff of a first win in almost two years while McLaren’s Lando Norris was third, his fourth podium in a row.

Dutchman Verstappen and Red Bull had already wrapped up the drivers’ and constructors’ titles before heading to Texas and now leave having only missed out on a grand prix victory once this season - when Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz triumphed in Singapore.

Four race weekends remain, starting in Mexico next Friday, and it would be a brave gambler to bet against the near all-conquering Verstappen from winning all those too. His 15 wins so far this year match his record 15 victories last season.

Verstappen, who also triumphed in Saturday’s sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas, started sixth on the grid after having his time deleted in Friday qualifying having gone over track limits.-Bernama