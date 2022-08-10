‘Very good’: Werner says Flick encouraged him to return to Leipzig

BERLIN: Newly re-signed Leipzig striker Timo Werner said Germany manager Hansi Flick encouraged him to return to RB Leipzig ahead of the Qatar World Cup in November.

In his first press conference since re-joining with the German Cup winners, Werner said on Wednesday afternoon he discussed the idea with Flick while still at Chelsea.

The former Bayern Munich manager saying he needed players “who are in rhythm” in Qatar a reference to Werner’s lack of game time at Chelsea.

“He (Flick) told me I should do what feels comfortable. He thought the idea of return to Leipzig was very good.”

Werner cited a desire to play in Qatar as a major reason for his return to the Bundesliga, saying he “did not have enough playing time” at Stamford Bridge.

“A World Cup does not happen too often in a player’s career.”

Werner laughed when asked if the ‘Messiah of Leipzig’ was returning, saying he was returning “not as a messiah, but as Timo Werner.”

He lauded his new side’s “huge quality”, telling reporters “this is the best squad Leipzig has ever had”.

Werner is expected to be included in the squad for Leipzig's next game, at home to Cologne on Saturday afternoon. - AFP