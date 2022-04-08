Veteran Alonso hungry for two or three more years in F1

MELBOURNE: Double world champion Fernando Alonso on Friday said he planned to keep racing for at least two or three years more, denying feeling pressure to step aside for a younger driver.

The 40-year-old Spaniard is in his second term with French team Alpine alongside Esteban Ocon, with highly rated prospect Oscar Piastri their reserve driver and knocking on the door.

Australian Piastri, 21, is widely tipped for promotion next season, whether with Alpine or another team. But Alonso insisted that as long as he was performing well, he had no concerns.

“I think obviously if I was 25 there would obviously not be this talk, it’s an age thing,“ he said in Melbourne ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.

“But I think this is about performance. Last year I think I did well. This year, let’s see how it goes, but it is about performance and not age.”

Alonso made his F1 debut in 2001 and won the world championship in 2005 and 2006.

After over 300 grands prix, he took a hiatus from Formula One, winning the World Endurance Championship and the Le Mans 24 hours race in 2018 and 2019.

Now back in the F1 paddock, he said he remained hungry for more success.

“I think I still feel competitive and fast and I’m enjoying my time in Formula One, so I will race I guess a couple more years, two or three more years,“ he said.

“If it’s with Alpine it will be good, if it’s with another team it will be good as well.

“I’ll start these discussions probably in the summer.” - AFP