Veteran striker Negredo joins promoted Cadiz

BARCELONA: Newly promoted La Liga side Cadiz made veteran striker Alvaro Negredo (pix) their first pre-season signing on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Spanish target man has joined for one season with the option of a second, the club said in a statement.

Negredo, most recently of Dubai side Al-Nasr, won Euro 2012 with Spain and also played for Sevilla, Manchester City and Valencia, among other clubs.

Cadiz have returned to Spain's top flight for the first time in 14 years after finishing second behind champions Huesca in the second tier. – dpa