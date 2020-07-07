Vettel still keen to continue F1 career after Ferrari

MUNICH: Sebastian Vettel has not yet decided what to do after the expiration of his Ferrari contract but the former world champion is overall keen to continue racing in Formula One.

Vettel, 33, told Austrian broadcasters Servus TV late Monday “I haven’t reached a decision yet and I don’t know yet” what to decide.

The German, who won four world titles at Red Bull, joined Ferrari in 2015 but has failed to win another title with the Scuderia, and finished 10th in Sunday’s season-opener in Austria.

He will not get a new contract after the season, revealing last week he wasn’t even offered an extension as Ferrari set all their hopes in Charles Leclerc and already have a replacement for Vettel in Carlos Sainz.

Finding a new team suitable for him could prove difficult, especially after Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius on Sunday effectively confirmed that their Mercedes team will continue with world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel meanwhile said: “I am still very ambitious, motorsport is my life. I wouldn’t really want to miss it. With the right job and the right place I would still feel very much at home in a Formula 1 car.” – dpa