SINGAPORE: ONE Esports, a subsidiary of ONE Championship™ (ONE), the largest global sports media property in Asian history, concluded the ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational on Sunday, 22 December at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Vici Gaming defeated Evil Geniuses with a score of 3-0 in a best of five series to capture the title and take home US$200,000 of the US$500,000 prize pool.

Carlos Alimurung, CEO of ONE Esports, stated: “I would like to congratulate Vici Gaming for winning the inaugural ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational. We had two objectives for the ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational. Firstly, we wanted to deliver an amazing competition experience for fans and players with extensive meet and greet sessions, cosplay, and online and in-stadium giveaways and contests. Secondly, we wanted to showcase that Singapore, a country that in its short history has become a global tech and innovation hub, is a perfect place to host world-class esports events. We resoundingly delivered on those objectives, and we look forward to hosting the ONE Esports Dota 2 Jakarta Invitational in April as well as the ONE Esports Singapore Major in June next year.”

ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational Official Results

Overall Prize Pool: US$500,000

ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational Champion (US$200,000)

Vici Gaming

2nd Place (US$100,000)

Evil Geniuses

3rd Place (US$60,000)

Gambit Esports

4th Place (US$50,000)

Alliance

5th-6th Place (US$25,000 each)

Team Secret, Virtus.pro

7th-8th Place (US$10,000 each)

Natus Vincere, TNC Predator

9th-12th Place (US$5,000 each)

Team Aster, J.Storm, PSG.LGD, Team Liquid

