BEING stuck at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic is no excuse to skip your workouts.

Though you might not be able to train with the same level of intensity or have the perfect atmosphere to grind out your usual gym routines, it is of utmost importance to keep yourself consistent right now.

Fortunately for you, some of ONE Championship’s world-class athletes have shared a couple of simple, yet effective, home workouts.

#1 Azwan Che Wil

Being locked down at home has not restricted Kelantan’s Azwan Che Wil. The ONE Super Series Muay Thai representative has started to use his punching bag at home more regularly.

But Azwan insists that if you do not have a bag, you can still keep your martial arts skills intact.

“First, skip for 20 minutes. If you don’t have one, just mimic the movement for 20 minutes. Once you are done with that, take a break for a minute before doing four sets of 20 reputations of push-ups and sit-ups,” he said.

“I usually end my workout with a short shadow boxing session.”

If you cannot do any of the above, Azwan suggests getting some house chores done.

“Cleaning the house does make you sweat a lot, so it is just as good as a short skipping session.”

#2 Hisyam Samsudin

Training is top priority for Malaysia’s bantamweight mixed martial artist Hisyam “Zephyrus” Samsudin.

The Sabahan warrior may have been forced to temporarily close down his gym, Ewako MMA, due to the Restricted Movement Order imposed by the Malaysian government, but the athlete is ever-determined to keep his tools sharp.

He took to Instagram to share a crunching workout targeting mainly the legs, abs, and arms.

#3 Angela Lee

With a World Title defense against Denice Zamboanga coming up once the global pandemic is settled, “Unstoppable” Angela Lee is keeping herself fit from home.

The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion shared an effective program on her social media, consisting of pushups, core workouts, and squats.