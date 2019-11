IF YOU have been following ONE Championship throughout 2019, then you already know how incredible this year has been – but it is not over yet.

ONE continues delivering the best martial arts action this Friday, Nov 8, at ONE: MASTERS OF FATE in Manila, Philippines.

Here are three reasons why Malaysians cannot miss this 13-bout spectacle kicking off at the Mall Of Asia Arena.

#1 – Strawweight Battle Between Filipino’s Finest Warriors

The Home Of Martial Arts could not have picked a better duel in their final show of the year in Manila as ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio defends his World Title on home soil against compatriot Rene “The Challenger” Catalan.

Pacio reclaimed the strap at the very same venue in April this year and wants to record his first successful defense this Friday.

However, “The Passion” could be under pressure as Catalan has had an undefeated run dating to December 2014.

Since then, the Catalan Fighting System representative has scored three finishes from six back-to-back victories, which has fueled his dream to claim his first mixed martial arts World Title.

Which of these athletes will reign supreme in this thriller?

#2 – Pivotal Women’s Atomweight Contest

Stamp Fairtex enters her third mixed martial arts match against American-Vietnamese sensation Bi “Killer Bee” Nguyen.

It has been a busy year for these atomweight contenders, and many believe this duel could be a huge stepping stone for either woman.

Stamp has been unstoppable since leaping from Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series while Nguyen has scored one win apiece in mixed martial arts and Muay Thai.

Both warriors come from a Muay Thai background, which means the fans in Manila will be in for a striking clinic.

Unfortunately, only one of them will leave the Circle with a win and a nudge toward ONE Atomweight World Title contention. Who will it be?

#3 ­– Return of Li Kai Wen

China’s top martial arts talent “The Underdog” Li Kai Wen makes his long-awaited return to the ONE Circle.

Despite being out for slightly over a year, the Tianjin Top Team representative is one of the most feared athletes, possessing dangerous ground skills and one-punch knockout power.

He is on a three-match winning streak – which includes a record-breaking 10-second knockout in June 2018 – but Indonesia’s Paul “The Great King” Lumihi plans to spoil his return.

The Indonesian is more fired up than ever as he chases his first ONE Championship victory.

Does he have enough in his arsenal? Or will the Chinese martial artist execute a dream comeback?

ONE Championship returns to Manila for one last time this year with ONE: MASTERS OF FATE this Friday, Nov 8, at the Mall Of Asia Arena.

