(Video) 3 Times Agilan Thani Showcased His Exquisite Grappling Acumen

ONE of Malaysia’s finest mixed martial artists, Agilan “Alligator” Thani (pix), is on the path to redemption in Shanghai, China.

At ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST on Saturday, 15 June, the 23-year-old will attempt to get back into the winner’s circle when he faces Japanese-Korean legend Yoshihiro “Sexy Yama” Akiyama.

Both martial artists will bring well-rounded skill sets into the welterweight co-main event clash, but the Sentul native’s phenomenal grappling is something Akiyama should keep in mind.

With event night drawing near, we take a closer look at three occasions when “Alligator” displayed his dynamic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling skills in ONE Championship.

#1 Grappling At Its Finest

In August 2017, Thani, who trains at Monarchy MMA, treated the Malaysian faithful to a grappling clinic at ONE: QUEST FOR GREATNESS against Egypt’s Sherif Mohamed.

The Kuala Lumpur resident wasted no time at all. He completely shut down Mohamed’s offense with his clinch, as he gracefully transitioned to double underhooks, and then brought the action to the canvas.

Apart from the takedowns and slams, Thani showcased his ability to quickly shut off strikes, all while closing the distance and using his creativity to find openings.

#2 Powering Through With Takedowns

The local hero’s talent was too much for Trestle Tan to handle when the pair clashed in September 2016.

His pattern of securing double underhooks before initiating any of his takedowns was clear in this battle.

A quick spiral takedown sent Tan onto the mat, and despite Thani’s proficiency in his ground attack, the athlete chose to be patient in picking his opponent apart.

He eventually won via rear-naked choke at 2:24 of the opening stanza.

#3 An Unshakeable Warrior

Thani’s unwavering resolution against Amitesh Chaubey’s elusive mind games was the highlight of the night at ONE: VISIONS OF VICTORY in March 2018.

“Alligator” was not affected by his Indian opponent’s taunts. Instead, the Malaysian punished him with kicks, which led to a pair of easy takedowns.

While Chaubey was saved by the bell after the first takedown, it did not come to his rescue again. Thani’s second successful takedown was greeted with an enormous cheer from the crowd inside the Axiata Arena, and it eventually set him up for the win.

He locked up an Americana, leaving his 28-year-old opponent with no choice but to submit at the 1:04 mark of round two.