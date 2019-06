EXPECT some jaw-dropping knockouts when ONE Championship returns to Kuala Lumpur on Friday, July 12.

Fans in the capital city have always been handed knockouts galore ever since the promotion’s first show in the country in 2012.

Better yet, several athletes competing on the ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY card have dazzled with highlight-reel knockouts on several occasions.

Ahead of ONE’s upcoming event in Malaysia, which will be headlined by the ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix rematch between Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Giorgio Petrosyan, we revisit four of the best knockouts to take place in the nation’s capital.

#1 Ev Ting’s Thunderous Head Kick

2014’s ONE: ROAR OF TIGERS showcased a magnificent knockout by the country’s very own lightweight sensation Ev “E.T.” Ting.

With slightly over 30 seconds left in the second round, he unleashed a stunning head kick, which instantly dropped Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly to the ground.

Could we see something similar from the Malaysian warrior in front of his adoring fans next month when he faces Japanese striker Daichi Abe?

#2 Martin Nguyen’s Gets Redemption (And A Belt)

After losing via submission in 41 seconds to Marat “Cobra” Gafurov in 2015, Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen knew he had to pull off something special in Malaysia to get his hands on the Russian athlete’s ONE Featherweight World Title.

The Vietnamese-Australian warrior caught Gafurov off guard with his tenuous footwork and connected with a booming overhand right, which dropped his opponent cold onto the mat at 1:27 of the second round.

Nguyen avenged his only loss at featherweight, but also left KL with the gold.

#3 Keanu Subba’s Ground And Pound Attack

In 2016, Malaysian featherweight phenom Keanu Subba put his striking prowess on display at ONE: UNBREAKABLE WARRIORS, much to the delight of the hometown faithful.

Subba – known for his tremendous groundwork - demonstrated impregnable defense, as he transitioned from defending side control to a turtle position. Eventually, he flipped the script by gaining a dominant half-guard against Waqar Umar.

That was the beginning of the end for the Pakistani hero, as Subba unchained a five-punch combination to seal the victory.

#4 “The Hero” Trip Of Rapid-Fire Uppercuts

“The Hero” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex once again proved why he is a living legend in the worlds of Muay Thai and kickboxing with a highlight-reel performance at ONE’s most recent spectacle in KL last December.

The 33-year-old Thai striking icon spotted an opening in Luis Regis’ guard late in the opening stanza and unloaded a two-punch combination.

He followed it up with three rapid-fire uppercuts, which instantly knocked his adversary out.