(video) Arminia Bielefeld return to Bundesliga after 11-year absence

GERMANY: Arminia Bielefeld were promoted to the Bundesliga yesterday to end an 11-year absence thanks to rivals SV Hamburg being held 1-1 at home to Osnabrueck.

Bielefeld last played in the top-flight in 2009 and since then have twice tumbled into the third tier of German football. They also overcame a financial crisis in 2017.

It is the eighth promotion to the Bundesliga in Bielefeld’s history, a record tally they share with Nuremberg. It was achieved as outsiders in a second division containing not only Hamburg but another fallen giant in VfB Stuttgart.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak celebrations will be different to usual. Bielefeld, like everyone else, are to complete the season behind closed doors and without their fans.

Fullback Jonathan Clauss said he would enjoy “a little white wine with the girlfriend,” while forward Andreas Voglsammer was having a “protein shake with a shot.”

Captain Fabian Klos, a long-serving striker who can now look forward to his Bundesliga debut aged 32, meanwhile promised “a beer or two” though with a match on Thursday at home to Darmstadt, everything must be kept in check.

While Germany is relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions, that also applies to Bielefeld city centre. Police reported “nothing where we had to step in.”

Bielefeld top the table on 61 points with three games remaining in the season and Hamburg are in the second automatic promotion spot on 54 having played a match more. Stuttgart are in the play-off spot on goal difference from Heidenheim but will go second if they win their game in hand.

In 2015 Bielefeld were promoted back to the second division but soon found themselves fighting debts of some €30 million (RM140m). With the help of local businesses, backers and sponsors they recovered and are now debt-free.

Next season will be their 17th in the Bundesliga with their best finishes eighth from 1983 and 1984. – dpa