(video) Atalanta breeze past Sassuolo on return to Serie A action

ROME: Atalanta drubbed visiting Sassuolo 4-1 with a Duvan Zapata brace Sunday, displaying their trademark brisk football as they resumed Serie A action more than three months after the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Berat Djimsiti and Zapata’s close-range deflections, and an own goal from Mehdi Bourabia settled matters in the first half.

Bourabia then curled in a late freekick after Zapata headed in his second to bring Atalanta’s goal tally to a league best of 74 from 26 games.

The fourth-place Bergamaschi, who are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on their first participation, strengthened their hold on the last place for the next elite event; Sassuolo sit 12th on 32 points.

The teams observed a minute’s silence before the game at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, which lies in one of the hardest hit areas by the pandemic. – dpa