(video) Atletico blitz Osasuna, battling Eibar take a precious point

SPAIN: Atletico Madrid hammered Osasuna 5-0 away from home in La Liga on Wednesday to secure their biggest win of the season and give a huge boost to their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Atleti’s record signing Joao Felix put the visiting side ahead by arriving in the box and drilling the loose ball into the top corner in the 27th minute, scoring again soon after the re-start by nudging home a fine pass from Diego Costa.

Substitute Marcos Llorente stretched Atleti's lead in the 79th and laid on passes for Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco to complete the drubbing.

The victory took Diego Simeone’s side into fourth place in the standings on 49 points after 29 games, two ahead of fifth-placed Real Sociedad who visit Alaves on Thursday. Osasuna are 11th on 35.

Earlier, Eibar and Athletic Bilbao shared the points in a lively Basque derby that finished 2-2 at Ipurua on Wednesday in La Liga.

The home side fell behind on eight minutes when Gonzalo Escalante handled in the area and Raul Garcia rolled the penalty in off a post.

Eibar levelled on 19 minutes when Kike Garcia converted Pedro Leon's clever cross.

The striker was left with a bloody nose as the cross caught him flush in the face and crossed the line from close range.

When a Dani Garcia shirt pull on Escalante was spotted by the video assistant referee and Fabian Orellana scored the penalty on 78 minutes it seemed Eibar would get the three points.

But the lead lasted three minutes as Dani Garcia crossed and substitute Asier Villalibre scored with his first touch to make it 2-2.

Eibar are 16th, three points above the bottom three and a point clear of 17th placed Celta Vigo who drew 0-0 with Valladolid. – Reuters/dpa