(video) Augsburg and Cologne share spoils in 1-1 draw

AUGSBURG: Augsburg’s Philipp Max netted a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 home draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga after the visitors took an 85th-minute lead through substitute Anthony Modeste in an entertaining clash on Sunday.

The result left Cologne 12th on 35 points from 30 games, three more than 13th-placed Augsburg. Both sides stayed clear of the relegation zone, with 16th-placed Fortuna Duesseldorf, who are occupying the relegation playoff spot, on 28 points.

Augsburg were fortunate to earn a point after their striker Florian Niederlechner missed three first-half chances, including a 27th-minute penalty, with Cologne keeper Timo Horn pulling off a string of saves.

Horn kept out a Ruben Vargas sitter in the third minute before he brilliantly parried Niederlechner’s spot-kick and then denied him again in the 35th minute with a stunning reflex save.

The home side were punished for their profligacy when Modeste latched on to a searching pass by Ismail Jakobs, who had gone close to firing Cologne ahead on the hour, and lashed in a left-foot volley from 16 metres.

Augsburg left back Max popped up at far post in the 88th minute and swept home a Raphael Framberger cross from close range to give the home side their reward for throwing men forward in the dying minutes.

With four rounds of games remaining, both sides still have work to do to ensure top flight football next season. Cologne are at home to 14th-placed Union Berlin next Saturday while Augsburg visit 15th-placed Mainz on Sunday. – Reuters