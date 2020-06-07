(video) Bayern march on in title bid with Leverkusen brushed aside

BERLIN: Bayern Munich’s relentless march to an eighth successive Bundesliga title continued on Saturday with a confident 4-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen – despite giving the hosts an early goal of a start.

Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry turned the game in Bayern’s favour before the break after Lucas Alario’s opener. Robert Lewandowski then ensured victory before 17-year-old Florian Wirtz grabbed a consolation.

Bayern top the table by seven points from Borussia Dortmund, who beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 in the late game.

Third-placed RB Leipzig are four further back after being held 1-1 by bottom club Paderborn when reduced to 10 men.

Leverkusen stay fifth, outside the Champions League spots on goal difference behind Borussia Moenchengladbach who lost 1-0 at Freiburg on Friday. Mainz boosted their survival hopes 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt but Fortuna Dusseldorf drew 2-2 at home to 10-man Hoffenheim.

Bayern need only six points from their remaining four games to confirm their 30th German championship. If Dortmund don't win Dusseldorf next week, Bayern could seal the title by beating Gladbach though they will be without the suspended Thomas Muller and Lewandowski.

That surely ends Lewandowski’s dream of matching Gerd Muller’s 40-goal tally from 1971/72 though he hit 30 as he and his teammates more than gained revenge for Bayern’s 2-1 loss to Leverkusen in Munich in November.

That was coach Hansi Flick’s first loss in charge of Bayern and he has now won 23 of 26 competitive games.

Coman raced clear to level in 27 minutes after Goretzka pounced on a midfield error and the Germany international himself completed a counter-attack to put Bayern in front.

A long ball then released Gnabry to lob onrushing keeper Lukas Hradecky, who also could have done better with Goretzka’s scoring shot.

It capped a remarkable turnaround from when Alario – who replaced the injured rumoured Bayern target Kai Havertz in the team – coolly converted Julian Baumgartlinger’s assist.

“Football is about winning games,” said Flick. “We have shown this impressively in 2020. After initial problems... we came back. That shows our attitude and mentality.”

Leverkusen rallied but Lewandowski’s 66th minute header ensured there was no comeback though Wirtz curled a fine consolation beyond Manuel Neuer to become the youngest scorer in league history at 17 years and 34 days.

“If all 11 players are not in top form, it’s difficult,” said Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz. “We often weren’t brave enough today and made too many simple mistakes.”

Both clubs are in cup semifinal action midweek when Bayern host Frankfurt and Leverkusen are away to fourth-tier Ssarbruecken.

Dortmund laboured against Bruno Labbadia’s organized Hertha but made the breakthrough just before the hour. Emre Can lashed home after Julian Brandt cushioned Jadon Sancho’s chip into his path.

Sancho and Manuel Akanji both started despite being fined by the league (DFL) for violating coronavirus hygiene regulations in not wearing masks at all times in getting midweek haircuts.

“We still have to try to win the rest of the games,” Can told Sky TV. “We have to look after ourselves. Sure, our goal is to play in the Champions League next season.”

Hertha’s defeat was the first under Labbadia since he took charge after three wins and a draw.

“We have met a really good team and suffered as we had to run so much,” said Labbadia, who added with a little luck his side could have taken something.

Leipzig crushed Cologne on Monday but slipped up badly against Paderborn.

Timo Werner, reportedly on the brink of a move to Chelsea, set up Patrik Schick for the opener but Leipzig had Dayot Upamecano sent off for kicking the ball away before halftime.

Paderborn look doomed but Klaus Gjasula made Bundesliga history with a record-equalling 16th booking of the season and Christian Strohdiek’s last-gasp goal kept their slim survival hopes alive.

“We’re obviously annoyed to concede in injury-time, and the red card was unnecessary,” said Leipzig’s Kevin Kampl. “Three points would’ve been a huge step towards the Champions League.”

Above Paderborn the battle rages on with Dusseldorf in the playoff place having failed to capitalize on Benjamin Huebner’s ninth minute red card for Hoffenheim.

They led through Rouwen Hennings but Munas Dabbur levelled for the 10 men and Steven Zuber put the guests in front before Hennings’ late penalty.

Dusseldorf are three clear of second bottom Werder Bremen, who host Wolfsburg on Sunday, and three shy of outright safety as Moussa Niakhate and Pierre Kunde earned 15th-place Mainz a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hoffenheim stay sixth in the final automatic Europa League spot, one point better than Wolfsburg with Freiburg one further behind.

Promoted Union Berlin and Augsburg are also in relegation trouble but have the chance to ease their worries at home to Schalke and Cologne on Sunday, two sides struggling for form. – dpa