(video) Bottas completes clean sweep in Portuguese practice

PORTUGAL: Valtteri Bottas completed a clean sweep in Portuguese Grand Prix free practice when topping the third and final session on Saturday ahead of his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The Finn, who returned a ‘double-top’ on Friday, clocked a best lap in one minute and 16.654 seconds to outpace the six-time champion by 0.026 seconds on a bright and warm day at the Algarve track.

Hamilton, who leads Bottas by 69 points in the drivers title race, rebounded from a disappointing opening day, when he was eighth, to prove he has learned his way round the challenging new Algarve International Circuit, albeit that he had an ’off’’ into the gravel at Turn Seven, damaging a front wing end-plate.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, 0.158 seconds off the pace, ahead of Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri, Alex Albon in the second Red Bull and Charles Leclerc in the leading Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz and his McLaren teammate Lando Norris were seventh and ninth, separated by Racing Point’s Sergio Perez, with Esteban Ocon 10th in the leading Renault.

Ocon’s teammate Daniel Ricciardo was 14th after a frustrating session during which his car required minor repairs and four-time champion Sebastian Vettle was 11th for Ferrari as he seeks to complete his Ferrari career ‘with dignity’.

The session, which ended prematurely when a drain cover lifted and opened at Turn 14, was run in warm and dry conditions, the track temperature rising from 22°C to 30°C. – AFP

Portuguese Grand Prix third free practice times

1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes-AMG 1:16.654

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes-AMG 1:16.680

3. Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull-Honda 1:16.812

4. Pierre Gasly (FRA) AlphaTauri-Honda 1:16.930

5. Alexander Albon (THA) Red Bull-Honda 1:17.117

6. Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari 1:17.229

7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) McLaren-Renault 1:17.238

8. Sergio Perez (MEX) Racing Point-Mercedes 1:17.297

9. Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren-Renault 1:17.478

10. Estéban Ocon (FRA) Renault 1:17.666

11. Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari 1:17.685

12. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) AlphaTauri-Honda 1:17.720

13. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 1:17.922

14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Renault 1:17.935

15. George Russell (GBR) Williams 1:18.032

16. Lance Stroll (CAN) Racing Point-Mercedes 1:18.100

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 1:18.201

18. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas 1:18.287

19. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) Williams 1:18.397

20. Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas 1:18.458