(video) Brighton's Maupay misses penalty in 0-0 draw at Leicester

LONDON: Brighton & Hove Albion missed the chance to go eight points clear of the relegation zone on Tuesday after Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved Neal Maupay’s penalty in a 0-0 draw.

Brighton could have grabbed the lead as early as the 14th minute when they were awarded the spot kick after Leicester’s James Justin collided with Irish striker Aaron Connolly.

Schmeichel spared his defender’s blushes for a careless challenge as the Danish international sprung low to his right to deny Maupay and keep the scoreboard goalless.

Leicester dominated the possession in Brendan Rodger’s 50th game in charge of the Foxes at the King Power Stadium but striker Jamie Vardy could not find the net to collect his 100th Premier League goal.

The shared point means Leicester sit third in the table with 55 points, four ahead of Chelsea. Graham Potter’s Brighton are six points clear of the relegation places in 15th with 33 points. – dpa