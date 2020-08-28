(video) Cardiff City unveil new kits for 2020/21 season

CARDIFF CITY yesterday unveiled their new home and away kits for the upcoming season.

The new home kit features a sublimated wave design on the front of the shirt with a dash green tipping on the sleeves and collar, with the Adidas three stripes across the shoulders in white.

The home strip is completed with white shorts with stripes in blue and blue socks. On the reverse of the home shirt is the Bluebird underneath the collar.

The new away strip is dash green with a tonal camouflage with neck detailing and three stripes in navy. The kit is completed by navy shorts with white stripes and navy socks.

A change for the new season will also see Cardiff City’s front of shirt read “Malaysia Berjaya” instead of “Visit Malaysia”.

“Since 2011, it has been an honour to help promote my country via the front of our playing shirts,” said Malaysia’s Cardiff City owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan

“For the 2020/21 season, our front of shirt will read ‘Malaysia Berjaya’, referencing the country, of course, but also my Berjaya Corporation that was established in 1984 and continues to push boundaries across the globe to this day,” the business tycoon added.

“I am very proud of my country and the Berjaya Corporation. Berjaya is the Malaysian word for success and that is something I wish for in abundance for manager Neil Harris and our players in the upcoming campaign. Berjaya Malaysia: Success to Malaysia and Cardiff City.”

Manager Harris transformed Cardiff’s seemingly stuttering campaign when he took over in November following Neil Warnock’s departure and lifted them from 14th to an eventual fifth-placed finish.

The Bluebirds narrowly missed out on promotion to the English Premier League last season, losing to Fulham in the semifinal playoffs 3-2 on aggregate. – Agencies