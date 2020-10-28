(video) City stay top, Real draw and Atalanta fight back

MARSEILLE: Manchester City were barely troubled as they claimed their second victory in Champions League Group C by beating Olympique de Marseille 3-0 at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday.

Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling found the back of the net as Pep Guardiola’s side stayed top of the standings on six points, three ahead of Porto and Olympiakos.

Marseille are bottom of the table on zero points after their 10th consecutive loss in the competition since two defeats in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich in 2012 and after six defeats in the group stage in 2013-14, in their last appearance.

OM, who lost 1-0 at Olympiakos on their return to the Champions League after a seven-year hiatus, travel to Porto and City host Olympiakos in the next round of matches on Nov 3.

Real Madrid scored two goals in the final minutes to rescue a 2-2 draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach in their Champions League Group B match on Tuesday and snap a three-game losing run in the competition.

Marcus Thuram fired in for the lead with the hosts' first chance of the game in the 33rd minute and tapped in on the rebound in the 58th just as Real were pushing for an equaliser.

But Karim Benzema cut the deficit in the 87th minute and Casemiro got the equaliser in stoppage time.

The 13-time European champions, who had lost their previous three games following last season’s two defeats to Manchester City in the knockout stage and their shock 3-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk last week, earned their first point in the competition.

Gladbach are in second place on two points, with Shakhtar top on four after a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan.

Striker Duvan Zapata scored twice in six minutes to drag Atalanta back from a two-goal deficit and ensure a 2-2 draw with Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League Group D clash on Tuesday.

The Colombian international’s double came after defensive lapses had allowed the Dutch to go 2-0 ahead at the interval with captain Dusan Tadic scoring a penalty and teenager Lassina Traore adding a second eight minutes later.

Atalanta, who were quarterfinalists last season, moved second in the group after opening with a comfortable away win over Denmark’s Midtjylland last week.

It was Ajax's first point after losing at home to Liverpool last week. – Reuters