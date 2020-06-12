(video) Djokovic’s Adria Tour set to start with Zverev, Thiem and others

BELGRADE/BERLIN: An exhibition tournament launched by world No.1 Novak Djokovic (pix) starts on Saturday in his native Serbia, featuring several other top stars including Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

The four-week long Adria Tour across the Balkans will apart from Belgrade also stop in Zadar, Croatia (June 20/21), Montenegro (June 27/28) and Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina (July 3/4.

In addition, an exhibition match is scheduled to take place in Sarajevo as tennis remains suspended until at least the end of July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under these circumstances and now, Adria Tour is the biggest and the most competitive tennis tournament in the world,” Djokovic told state TV RTS on Tuesday night.

“The idea to organize the Adria Tour was born less than a month ago. Normally, it takes much more time to organize something like that at a high level.

“Coronavirus inflicted a lot of damage in many areas of life, it is a huge misfortune that claimed many lives.”

“It also allowed us, tennis professionals who endlessly travel, to spend some time in our home countries and, in line with measures and rules, organize an event such as this.”

The action starts Saturday – after an opening ceremony Friday for which Jelena Jankovic came out of retirement to play mixed doubles with Djokovic.

Matches are played in a best-of-three set format with each set until four games, and other participating players including Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric of Croatia.

“It’s good to be here, to see on what form I myself and others are and am happy to be able to match up against top players again,” Germany’s Zverev said after his arrival Thursday.

“I miss hanging out with tennis players. We haven’t seen each other since Indian Wells. I’m sure this is going to be a remarkable event.”

Austrian Thiem said: “Thanks to Novak for organising a charity event like this, with aim to raise funds for humanitarian projects across the region. We will do our best to provide great tennis performance and bring spectacle and great entertainment to the audience.”

A football match for charity was held Thursday, including Djokovic, Zverev and Thiem and most of Serbian Davis Cup squad, but also with football legends Dejan Stankovic and Savo Milosevic, now coaches of Belgrade rivals Red Star and Partizan. – dpa