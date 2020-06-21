(video) Espanyol’s survival hopes hit by heavy home defeat to Levante

BARCELONA: Espanyol’s hopes of a great escape in their relegation battle in Spain suffered a big setback when they lost 3-1 to Levante on Saturday.

Vistors Levante took the lead on 14 minutes when Borja Mayoral bundled his way through the Espanyol defence before shooting past Diego Lopez.

Espanyol were level on 28 minutes when David Lopez’s powerful header went in at the far post.

But Levante got back in front on 67 minutes when Enis Bardhi found space for a low shot from the edge of the area.

When Adria Pedrosa put through his own net with three minutes left it was game over for the strugglers.

The result leaves Espanyol bottom of the table with eight games left.

Later Saturday Betis visit Athletic Bilbao, Eibar go to Getafe and Atletico Madrid host Valladolid. – dpa