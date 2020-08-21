(video) Five wins, five defeats: Bayern Munich’s 10 previous finals

BERLIN: Bayern Munich will be playing in an 11th European Cup/Champions League final when they face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The Bundesliga club have won five and lost five of those previous finals between 1974 and 2013. – dpa

1974: Bayern Munich 1, Atletico Madrid 1, replay Bayern 4, Atletico 0

Georg Schwarzenbeck scored a 120th-minute equalizer for Bayern after Atletico led through Luis Aragones in Brussels. With no penalty shoot-out at the time, a rematch took place two days later which Bayern won 4-0 thanks to braces by Uli Hoeness and Gerd Muller, making them the first German club to lift the trophy.

1975: Bayern Munich 2, Leeds United 0

Bayern returned to the final and this time around needed only 90 minutes to win after late goals from Franz Roth and Muller in Paris. Leeds boasted the likes of Billy Bremner and Peter Lorimer, who had a goal disallowed for offside which set off crowd trouble among Leeds fans.

1976: Bayern Munich 1, St Etienne 0

Bayern completed a third straight title following a second-half goal by Roth in Glasgow, after St Etienne missed several earlier chances and were denied by the crossbar. It was the last title for Bayern’s golden generation including Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Paul Breitner, Mueller and Hoeness.

1982: Aston Villa 1, Bayern Munich 0

Rummenigge and Breitner aimed for a fourth title when Bayern returned to the final after a six-year absence in Rotterdam. But Peter Withe struck mid-way through the second half, Bayern had a late equalizer disallowed for offside and Villa substitute goalkeeper Nigel Spink made several saves as England won a sixth title in a row.

1987: Porto 2, Bayern Munich 1

Bayern appeared to be favourites and led through Ludwig Koegl, but Porto fought back thanks to Rabah Madjer’s famous back-heel in the 77th minute and Juary three minutes later to lift the trophy for the first time in Vienna.

1999: Manchester United 2, Bayern Munich 1

Arguably the most dramatic finish to a final. Bayern led through an early freekick by Mario Basler and Carsten Jancker was denied by the crossbar with 10 minutes left in Barcelona. But substitute Teddy Sheringham levelled in the first minute of stoppage time, and now club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also came on, gave United an improbable victory two minutes later.

2001: Bayern Munich 1, Valencia 1, Bayern win 5-4 on penalties

Bayern finally lifted the trophy again in their seventh final which brought together the previous two seasons’ runners-up in Milan and had penalties written all over it. Gaizka Mendieta gave Valencia an early lead with a penalty but Stefan Effenberg levelled, also from the spot. A shootout finally decided the affair, and that went into sudden death until Bayern’s seventh man Thomas Linke converted and Oliver Kahn saved Mauricio Pellegrino’s spot kick to end their wait after 25 years.

2010: Inter Milan 2, Bayern Munich 0

A brace from Diego Milito ended Inter’s title drought after 45 years and completed their first-ever treble under the leadership of Jose Mourinho, who had previously lifted the trophy with Porto. Inter were more efficient than Bayern who had star winger Franck Ribery suspended while their coach Louis van Gaal failed to get a second title after a 1995 success with Ajax.

2012: Chelsea 1, Bayern Munich 1, Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties

With the final in their home stadium, Badly badly wanted to win the trophy again. Thomas Muller appeared to have won it for them with an 83rd-minute header but like in the past they conceded late again, through Didier Drogba’s header in the 88th. The final was eventually decided on penalties, with Bayern’s Ivica Olic having his effort saved by Petr Cech, Bastian Schweinsteiger hitting the post, and Drogba clinching victory for the Blues.

2013: Bayern Munich 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

After ousting Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in the semifinals, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund contested the first all-German final at Wembley. Bayern were determined to make amends for the trauma of 2012 and took the lead on the hour through Mario Mandzukic, after Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund had dominated the first half. Ilkay Guendogan levelled from the spot but Arjen Robben grabbed Bayern's winner in the 89th minute to give them a first treble at the end of Jupp Heynckes’ tenure at the time.