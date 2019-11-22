(Video) For Ev Ting, experience could be the dealbreaker

EV “ET” TING looks to close out 2019 with a bang against Singapore’s Amir Khan at ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS.

The spectacle, which gets underway at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, Nov 22, will be Ting’s third match of the year. With the contest nearing, he admits he is 100% ready to go head-to-head against a fellow top lightweight contender in ONE Championship.

“I believe I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been in recent times, and I just want to do my best once again,” the former ONE Lightweight World Title challenger said.

“This bout has been in the making for a long time, and I’m sure he is excited – just as I am – to win.”

The 30-year-old knows an opponent like Khan has the capacity to bring out one of his career-best performances.

And his solid track record is a testament to those claims. Most of his rivals in his nine-year career have been far more experienced than him. But in typical “ET” fashion, he has put some of those bigger names away with unorthodox performances and highlight-reel finishes in ONE Championship.

“I think one of the most impressive victories that I’ll always remember is my win against Kamal Shalorus,” he said.

“That was one tough guy, but I think I did enough to get the win. Nobutatsu Suzuki was another good one too, I was just coming off a loss against Eduard Folayang at that time.”

“These wins showcased what I can do on my day. I might have a couple of losses against some guys, but if you put me with them again, I’m sure I’ll get a couple of wins out of five attempts.”

The Auckland MMA standout is used to grinding hard for victories, and though it seems unlikely that it will happen given Khan’s recent form, Ting stresses that he will not underestimate his foe’s capabilities.

Khan’s experience is on par with Ting’s, but the Malaysian hero believes that his experience could be the decisive factor when they meet in the co-main event.

“I’ve been here for a long time and my experience means I’m more prepared for this challenge.”

Catch the preliminary card on Astro SuperSport 2 at 6.30pm. The main card will be live on RTM TV1 or Astro Arena at 8.30pm.

Alternatively, download the ONE Super App to watch all the action live and for free.