ACCORDING to ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin (pix), working alongside ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has been one of the highlights of his career.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native has worked with Sityodtong since May 2014, most notably as the CEO of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series.

Through the program, the pair have unearthed many potential future martial artists, but as he puts it, none of this could have been had if not for Sityodtong’s trust and faith in his team.

“He gives you the freedom to do the job you need to do,” the 45-year-old said.

“He doesn’t say this, but he lives by this. You have 100% freedom with this company, but you also have 100% responsibility for what you are to do.”

Due to Sityodtong’s approach, Franklin is always excited to spend another day in the promotion alongside individuals with a similar mindset to succeed.

“I’m in the middle of doing a job that I’d never thought I’d be doing. I have this project, and I have full control and the ability to refine this thing on a daily basis and make it better and better, and that is the key element that keeps me really interested in my job.”

Ahead of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, which is expected to launch later this year, Franklin shares a key criterion that the potential winner needs to have to prosper alongside the founder of The Home Of Martial Arts.

Of course, it will be a useful tool in one’s arsenal if they want to win the US$250,000 job offer to work for a year directly under Sityodtong at the organization’s global headquarters in Singapore.

“One word that describes working for Chatri is, ‘intensity,’” Franklin said.

“You need to have thick skin in order to work for Chatri. If you have that kind of thick skin, then you can not only be a productive person in this company, but you can really flourish and grow.”