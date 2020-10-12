(video) France and Portugal stalemate, Kramaric strike earns Croatia win

PARIS: France and Portugal played out a cagey UEFA Nations League goalless draw at the Stade de France on Sunday to remain locked together at the top of League A, Group 3.

Despite the array of attacking talent in their teams, Portugal, the reigning European and Nations League champions, and world champions France managed just four shots on target between them.

France came in on a five-game winning run having scored 11 goals in their last two matches while Portugal had won their last four competitive internationals. Yet the match was a repeat of the cautious Euro 2016 final at the same stadium which was 0-0 after 90 minutes before Eder scored the winner for Portugal in extra time.

On Sunday, Porto centreback Pepe did head the ball into the net from a freekick but was judged offside and Cristiano Ronaldo, chasing his 102nd international goal, was denied by a flying save from Hugo Lloris in added time.

“We didn’t score a goal, but we weren’t here to score goals,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos. “France are a great team. They have great players. It’s not always possible to create opportunities.”

For France, Kylian Mbappe had a one-on-one chance but goalkeeper Rui Patricio anticipated his gentle chip.

“They are a very good opponent,” said France captain Lloris. “In the last 30 metres we missed a little edge, a little aggressiveness. It was a solid performance, we would have preferred to win, but we’ll settle for that point”.

“We have three games left, we have to beat Sweden at home, and the return match against France will be very important,” said Santos.

In Zagreb,AGREB, Croatia celebrated their first Nations League top-tier Group 3 win after a late goal by substitute Andrej Kramaric gave them a 2-1 home win over Sweden on Sunday.

Sweden have lost all three opening fixtures.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was pleased with his team’s start to the match, played in driving rain at Maksimir stadium.

“We played really well in the opening 60 minutes but we couldn't keep up with our own pace and we struggled in the last half an hour,” Dalic told a news conference.

“But I am pleased we found a way to win and we’re now looking forward to the home game with France. We are going to reshuffle the starting line-up a bit for that one.”

Croatia host France on Wednesday, having lost the reverse fixture 4-2 after they were beaten by the same score by Les Bleus in the 2018 World Cup final.

Midfielder Nikola Vlasic fired the Croatians into a 32nd-minute lead against the Swedes when he swept the ball home from 10 metres from a flowing move involving winger Josip Brekalo and Luka Modric.

Striker Marcus Berg equalised midway through the second half thanks to an Emil Forsberg assist, as Sweden’s more adventurous approach after the break paid off.

The home side had the last laugh, though, as substitute Kramaric side-footed home the winner in the 84th minute after an unselfish pass by Ivan Perisic.

Kramaric said he played despite struggling with a thigh injury.

“I wish I was in better shape but there is not much to cheer about regarding the injury at the moment,” he said.

“I am a bit concerned although I came through today. We should have scored more than one goal in the first half but then we enjoyed a slice of good fortune after they equalised.”

At the half-way stage in the four-team group, Portugal lead France on goal difference, with Croatia four points behind in third and Sweden last on zero points.

France go to Portugal on Nov 14. Only the top team in each group advances. – AFP