Match 1: WANG Chuqin (CHN) 1-4 LIN Gaoyuan (CHN) (11-8, 7-11, 5-11, 7-11, 4-5*)

Higher-ranked Lin Gaoyuan overcame a slow start to despatch Wang Chuqin over five games in the opening match that was decided by a FAST5 game. Lin took time to settle in and started pinning down Wang as he found his range and accuracy, clearly the better player in longer rallies. The FAST5 offered Wang a quick route to get back but Lin did not waver.

T2 Diamond 2019 Malaysia: Top 16 Men Qualifiers