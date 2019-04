GIANNI Subba (pix) believes his younger brother’s intelligence and determination to be ONE Championship’s top featherweight athlete will show at One: For Honor in Jakarta, Indonesia.

His sibling, Keanu, faces his toughest test yet in Japan’s Ryogo Takahashi at the Istora Senayan on May 3.

Subba knows his brother always possessed incredible talent, but in recent months, he has seen a new fire in his younger sibling.

“Keanu’s striking has just been getting better, but he knows he has got a great advantage when it comes to the takedowns, too,” the elder Subba confidently said.

“He is smarter and obviously tough, but he really wants to be smarter. His growth as an athlete and the level of intelligence he has will be showcased in Jakarta. You can see how much he has improved in his last two fights.”

Coming off a defeat to Christian Lee in August 2017, the ONE Championship star knew he had to make a statement in his return.

After submitting Xie Chao via first-round armbar in Kuala Lumpur last July, he traveled to Myanmar three months later to submit Phoe “Bushido” Thaw via guillotine choke in the first round.

The Kuala Lumpur-based featherweight’s appetite for an impressive victory remains as strong as ever, whether the odds are stacked against him or not.

“Keanu doesn’t train to survive, but he trains to chase his goals of becoming a World Champion one day,” Subba explained.

“He’s a top athlete. You can put him up against any of the featherweights in the world, and he will match up to them.”

World Title picture aside, Subba – who will be in his brother’s corner on event night – admits he has analyzed Takahashi’s biggest strength.

Following a deep dive into the Japanese athlete’s skill set, Subba is confident his sibling will leave Jakarta with his eighth career victory.

“Keanu matches up well against this guy. He’s a lot more technical and has more tools. He’s cool to fight in an unorthodox or southpaw style, and his range and grappling should do the damage,” he explains.

“Takahashi is a tough athlete. He looks strong, and the one note to remember about Japanese guys is they do not quit. It’s going to be a competitive fight, but Keanu should be able to finish him.”