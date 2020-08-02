(video) Hamilton delivers when it matters for seventh British GP pole

BERLIN: World champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to a seventh pole position at his British home grand prix, far ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in another impressive show of Mercedes power.

Hamilton, who had not topped any of the three practice sessions nor the first two parts of qualifying during which he even spun, was there when it mattered with a track record 1 minute 24.303 seconds on the 5.891km Silverstone course for his 91st career pole and third of the season.

Bottas trailed by a massive three-tenths of a second and Max Verstappen was a distant third for Red Bull, more than a second behind Hamilton.

Six-time world champion Hamilton tops the championship, five points ahead of Bottas after three races of which Bottas won the first and Hamilton the next two. – dpa