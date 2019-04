Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYqjclq-wfM&t=218s

The determination to succeed is in the blood of Sabah’s Hisyam “Zephyrus” Samsudin.

Whether in defeat or victory, he is obsessed with putting on a memorable performance for the fans.

“I’m always focused to improve my martial arts skills so I can be a better athlete in my upcoming fights,” he said.

“I’ve been focused on my striking power, ground game, and to get a more athletic body. I’m training hard every day to improve on my overall game.”

Although things haven’t always turned out as how he imagined, Samsudin — who owns Ewako MMA — confessed that every day is a new chapter in his martial arts journey.

“Yes, sometimes we win, but sometimes we lose. But what I learned throughout my time competing is at the end of the day, you will always improve,” the ONE Championship athlete explained.

“Even when you win, you can always learn. That is the beauty of the sport. Even during training, everyone around me motivates me to be a better person. They always make me want to improve myself, and I do learn something new from everyone.”

Samsudin added that the fan encouragement, as well as those who do not believe in his abilities, motivate him even further.

“Whether it is the haters or the people who support me, I take every message positively,” he continued.

“All I want is positive vibes around me because a positive mindset helps me get through the toughest challenges in life.”

The Sabah athlete’s career has been filled with various challenges, but that will not stop him from continuing to perfect his craft and make a name for himself in the world of mixed martial arts.

At age 28, he is still very young in his journey, and knows there is plenty of time to accomplish his goals.

“There’s always ups and downs, but I’ve learned to never quit,” he stated.

“Regardless of what people say, I know I have a dream to achieve, which is to continue being a better martial artist, and to inspire others to pick up the sport.”

Currently, Samsudin is not booked for action, and he isn’t completely sure when fans will see him compete in ONE next.

However, he is always training and is prepared to face any world-class bantamweight competitor — even on short notice.

“I’ve dedicated a lot of time in the past couple of years to martial arts, and I’ll welcome anyone ONE Championship wants me to go up against at any time.”