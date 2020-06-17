(video) How Bayern clinched another Bundesliga title

MUNICH: It wasn’t as easy as in some of the seven previous years but Bayern Munich have now clinched a record-extending eighth straight Bundesliga title.

The 30th national crown came after a rocky start leading to a change at helm from Niko Kovac to Hansi Flick. Bayern were then neither stopped by a two-month long break owing to the coronavirus pandemic, nor by playing the remaining games behind closed doors

Following are key dates in Munich's season:

AUG 16: Bayern open the season at home as title holders against Hertha Berlin, blowing a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 draw. Coach Niko Kovac says “I can’t fault the team” and adds: “We had the dominance but were missing that little bit of luck.”

NOV 3: Bayern part company with Kovac the day after a 5-1 humiliation at Eintracht Frankfurt in the culmination of their patchy form. Assistant Hansi Flick, who arrived last summer, is named caretaker and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic says: “I now expect a positive development from our players and absolute motivation to achieve our goals for this season.”

NOV 9: Bayern trounce title rivals Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first Bundesliga match under Flick. Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says: “We will continue for the time being with Hansi. He has done a good job and has our confidence.” A little later Bayern confirm Flick as coach until the winter break.

DEC 21: Bayern beat Wolfsburg 2-0 to head into hibernation in third place, four points off the top. The next day Flick is confirmed as coach until the end of the season. Rummenigge says “we at FC Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick’s work” and Flick says “we have achieved a good starting position for the second half of the season.”

JAN 19: Bayern show their intention to fight back when they restart with a 4-0 triumph at Hertha.

FEB 1: The third win in as many matches since the restart, 3-1 at Mainz, puts them top of the table. “We want to be at the top in the end of course,” defender David Alaba says.

FEB 29: Bayern triumph 6-0 at Hoffenheim in a game twice interrupted because Bayern fans unfurl banners insulting Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp. The game is completed with both teams running down the clock in a show of solidarity with Hopp.

MARCH 8: A 2-0 win over Bavarian rivals Augsburg is Bayern’s last match before the coronavirus pandemic as the league is suspended five days later. Bayern are top, four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

APRIL 3: Bayern give Flick a long-term contract until 2023 as he is tasked with helping to reshape the team. “We’ve determined the direction for the upcoming years. I’m sure we can achieve a lot together,” Flick says.

MAY 17: The Bundesliga restarts after two months behind closed doors with Bayern winning 2-0 at Union Berlin. “We were there from the start even if we didn’t show our best performance,” captain Manuel Neuer says.

MAY 26: Joshua Kimmich’s brilliant chip gives Bayern a 1-0 victory in a table-topper in Dortmund as they go seven points clear of their rivals. “That was the best goal of my career – it was so important,” Kimmich says.

JUNE 16: Bayern are not at their best but win comfortably enough 1-0 at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen. Robert Lewandowski’s 31st of the season was enough to confirm the title despite Alphonso Davies’ late red card.

