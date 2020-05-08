(Video) How Jihin Radzuan’s mother shaped her life

FOR Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan, her mother is more than just a guardian.

The ONE Championship star admits that without her mom’s teaching, advice, and help, she might have not shaped up to be the bright individual she is today.

“I have faced a lot of challenges in life, and I strongly believe my mom’s guidance has thought me to separate what’s worth chasing in life,” the atomweight athlete said.

“I’m always thankful for having her as a role model and a mother. We share a lot of moments too. I think I do irritate her a lot too.”

Due to Jihin’s introverted personality as a kid, the Ultimate MMA Academy standout barely made friends. But when she got home, she always knew that her mom, Che Bashah, would always be there for her during the good or bad days.

However, due to her mom’s nine-to-five job and role as the sole breadwinner of the family, “Shadow Cat” tried not to bog down her caretaker.

“We did talk a lot whenever we had the chance to, but I knew she was very busy balancing a lot of things. Despite that, she still found time to teach me a lot of values, such as doing my own house chores even while I was only 10 years old,” she said.

“As a kid, you don’t see the importance of doing all these little things in the house, but as an adult now, I think what I’m able to accomplish at home comes down to her advice and guidance.

“She worked very hard and never one day showed us [siblings] that she’s in any sort of problem. We never knew what burden she shared behind her smile.”

Che Bashah’s strong character, moral support, and advice has allowed “Shadow Cat” to conquer some of the biggest adversities she has faced ever since her martial arts career took off in 2015. For that, she is forever grateful.

Ahead of Mother’s Day 2020 on Sunday, 10 May, the Johor Bahru native took the opportunity to compose a short message for her mom.

Dear Mum, your smile lights up the room.

In victory or defeat, you are always there rooting for me.

Your support gives me the everlasting strength to carry on.

Not once have you showed us the feeling of being sad, because I know, you’ve always wanted your daughters to grow up and become strong like you.

You are the strongest woman that I’ve ever met, and no one can take that spot away from you.

Jihin also sent out her warmest wishes to other mothers out there.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all mums out there. Remember, it takes a lot of bravery to do what you all have done. Enjoy the day!”