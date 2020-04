AS a young kid, Jihin “Shadow Cat” Radzuan always found it difficult to fit into society.

The Johor Bahru native admits she preferred to stay away from friends and family to a certain extent because nobody felt comfortable being around her.

“Back in primary school right up to the early years of secondary school, I was that kid who hated being in a group,” the ONE Championship athlete said.

“I just did my own thing and never understood why we needed to speak to people. I don’t remember being nasty to people, but the kids were always hating me for some reason.”

Thankfully for the Ultimate MMA Academy standout, she developed a keen interest in sports and decided to try netball.

The atomweight star discovered netball when she was 10 years old through her mom, aunts, and eldest sister ­– who were all active in the sport.

After a couple of training sessions, her character changed.

“Netball gave me a comfortable place to understand and interact with other students, and I eventually managed to break out of my shy mold.”

“It made me come up against a lot of challenges, which taught me that in life, you aren’t always going to have things your way.

“It tested me as an athlete. In a match, you make some mistakes and get scolded by your teacher. Sometimes [during practice], you never do well, but it keeps you eager to learn more.”

Slowly, her fears about dealing human interaction were nothing but a distant memory, and she was then rewarded substantially.

“Shadow Cat” was selected to be part of the school’s netball team, being deployed in the wing defense, wing attack, and occasionally at the goal defense positions.

With her newfound confidence, Jihin even gave a shot at a few other activities such as hockey and Tarian Zapin.

“When I was in form three, I told myself it was time to find another sport. My best friend was a hockey player, so I asked her whether we could train together,” she said.

“At that point, I felt more comfortable expressing myself and even tried out a traditional dance. There are videos of me doing this dance online!”