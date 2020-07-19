(video) Imperious Hamilton claims record-equalling seventh Hungary GP pole

BERLIN: Lewis Hamilton (pix) stormed to a record-equalling seventh pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes ruled qualifying for the third Formula One season race.

Hamilton clocked 1 minute 13.477 on the 4.381-kilometre Hungaroring for his 90th career pole, just over one-tenth of a second ahead of Bottas.

Racing Point, who are powered by Mercedes engines but also under investigation for their car being too similar to the 2019 Mercedes, occupy the second row on the grid from Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez, ahead of the slightly improved Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton, who trails Bottas by six points in the championship, matched Michael Schumacher’s seven poles in Hungary and with victory on Sunday can also draw level with the German legend on a record eight wins at one grand prix. Schumacher achieved the feat in France. – dpa