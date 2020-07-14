(video) Inter go second through rally against troubled Torino

ROME: Inter Milan bounced back to beat Torino 3-1 Monday and go second in Italy’s Serie A past Lazio, who trail on goal difference with six games to go.

The Nerazzurri sit eight points behind leaders Juventus and one above Atalanta; they have one of four Champions League places all but secured as fifth-place Roma lag 14 points behind.

The Nerazzurri fell behind to a mishap from veteran keeper Samir Handanovic, who grabbed a corner kick but dropped the ball for Andrea Belotti’s easy flick in the 17th.

Early in the second half Ashley Young volleyed in off a header by Lautaro Martinez, who then found a lucky third goal on 61 as defender Gleison Bremer deflected his shot to wrong-foot Salvatore Sirigu. The Turin side’s keeper had stood no chance on Diego Godin’s header 10 minutes earlier.

Il Toro have lost four of the six games played since the restart after the coronavirus lockdown and lie five points clear of the three-team drop zone as they closed match day 32. – dpa