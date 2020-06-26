(video) ‘It’s for you’, tearful Klopp relieved to finally win title

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was overcome with emotion as he dedicated the club’s first league title in 30 years to the fans on Thursday.

Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea meant Klopp's men have an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven games to play.

“It’s such a big moment, I am completely overwhelmed,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

Klopp watched City’s defeat alongside his players at a hotel, but urged Liverpool fans to celebrate at home rather than congregate at Anfield with restrictions still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tonight it is for you out there,” added Klopp. “It’s incredible. I hope you stay at home, or go in front of your house if you want, but not more. We do it together in this moment and it is a joy to do it for you.”

Liverpool’s long wait to win the league was extended by three months due to football’s shutdown because of COVID-19 and Klopp expressed his relief at finally getting over the line.

“It’s a relief because of the three months interruption, nobody knew how it would go on. Then you don’t know 100 percent how you will come back.” – AFP