(video) Italy celebrates Game of Century against Germany at 1970 World Cup

ROME: Italy’s football federation (FIGC) yesterday marked the 50th anniversary of the 1970 World Cup semifinal which they won 4-3 against West Germany.

The classic was played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where a plaque commemorates it as Partido del Siglo, or Game of the Century. It was broadcast in Europe on the night between June 17 and 18.

Italy then lost 4-1 against Brazil in the final.

“Italy versus Germany has rightfully entered the world of football legend and is an integral part of our country's culture,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

“Beyond the emotions linked to the on-pitch result, the Game of the Century represents... the unpredictability, tenacity and talent that Italians are capable of showing. So, remembering that game and honouring those legends is a tribute to the whole of Italy.”

The FIGC has launched a campaign on its social media accounts to commemorate the game and will release interviews with former Azzurri and a video by Gianfelice Facchetti, son of the late Giacinto, who captained the team at the Mexican World Cup.

Match-winner Gianni Rivera, Roberto Boninsegna, who opened the scoring, and midfielder Giancarlo De Sisti will be with Gravina at a celebration set for Sunday at the Mexican embassy in Rome.

The game went into extratime at 1-1 after Karl-Heinz Schnellinger, a defender with AC Milan, volleyed in a stoppage-time equaliser, netting his only goal in 47 appearances for West Germany.

“Luckily I scored that goal, so people could view another half an hour,” Schnellinger quipped on a Radio 1 show late on Tuesday.

Five goals were then shared in a frantic extra-time.

Schnellinger said that after such a tight game, there was little for the losers to complain about and speculated that West Germany would not have fared better than Italy in the final.

“Brazil were just too strong for both of us,” he said. – dpa