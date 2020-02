IURI Lapicus (pix) had an impressive debut in ONE Championship.

He stunned martial arts fans ­­– and his opponent, former ONE Featherweight World Champion Marat “Cobra” Gafurov – with a first-round submission win.

Now the Moldovan wants to jump to the top of the division.

“I know what I can do in the ring, and I strongly believe I belong with the world’s elite fighters. I want to return as soon as I can. I feel great and I am in the best shape of my career,” Lapicus said.

“I love this sport so much and being in the ring is my natural way of expression and the reason I work so hard every day.”

Lapicus obviously refuses to waste time.

It is that same eagerness that got him the win against Gafurov at ONE: WARRIOR’S CODE on 7 February.

He pushed Gafurov from the opening bell with chopping leg kicks, forcing his foe to hunt for a takedown.

But just as “Cobra” thought he could control the flow of the duel, Lapicus countered with a beautiful throw before securing his opponent’s back.

A match-winning rear-naked choke followed, and the contest ended abruptly at 1:07 of the opening round.

“I feel great, it is the best result I could have ever imagined! I am really satisfied to see that all the work and dedication I have put into my training camp give such a great outcome,” the undefeated athlete said.

“[The win] felt amazing, but for me, it is just another victory to add to my record. I stay humble and confident, but I know that finishing a former ONE World Champion in such a spectacular fashion will give me an extra boost in the rankings, giving me the chance to target the World Title shot.”

He is aware that other challengers are waiting for their chance at lightweight gold, but if he had it his way, there is only one man he wants to share the Circle with.

“I would like to face Christian Lee next,” the 24-year-old said.

The promotional newcomer made waves in his debut, but is he ready for the lightweight king, Christian “The Warrior” Lee?

Lapicus’ next match might tell us.

In the meantime, ONE Championship travels to Singapore next for ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE on 28 February.

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the action live and for free