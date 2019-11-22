(Video) ‘Jordan Boy’ to lead Malaysia’s kickboxing campaign at Sea Games

MALAYSIA’S chances at kickboxing gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games is looking bright with the country’s star – ONE Championship’s Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud – leading the charge.

The Kedah native expressed his utmost joy at the chance to represent his nation at the 30th edition of the biennial regional multi-sport event, which will be hosted in Manila, Philippines.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for this chance. It’s great to know that my name was mentioned from very early on, as it shows that the upper management recognizes my contribution towards Muay Thai globally and locally,” the Kuala Lumpur-based striker said.

“I’m also thankful that ONE Championship allowed me to chase my dream for my country. Without their approval – and the chance to fight for them around Asia – I don’t think I’ll be in contention for a spot in the national squad.”

It has been a busy year for the “art of eight limbs” expert, having competed in The Home Of Martial Arts on four occasions in 2019. Those chances came against more-experienced contenders, some of whom were World Champions, but the youngster still did his very best.

He has no regrets accepting those tough bouts as it gave him a first-hand experience of the sport on a global stage.

“Losing hurts all the time, but if you keep saying no to chances, another opportunity might not come along at all,” the Sampuri Muay Thai Gym representative said.

“And this leads me to my upcoming appearance for Malaysia. Would anyone turn down the chance to carry the Malaysian flag, doing what they love the most? I don’t think so.”

Though he speaks about the topic with slight ease, Mohammed confessed that it was a tough choice with ONE: MARK OF GREATNESS set for Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena on Friday, Dec 6.

However, his attention is now focused on his next mission – to bring home a kickboxing gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games.

“My aim is always to be the top. So, when I arrive in Manila, I want to be dreaming of that gold medal.”

