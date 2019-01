Jakarta, Indonesia: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), recently held the official ONE: ETERNAL GLORY Open Workout & Face-Off at the Syena Martial Arts Centre on 16 Jan. In attendance were ONE Championship athletes set to participate in the blockbuster card at Istora Senayan on 19 Jan.

Reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio of Baguio City, Philippines and ONE World Title Challenger Yosuke “Tobizaru” Saruta of Japan graced fans and media in attendance with a world-class martial arts skills demonstration.

ONE Athletes Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol, Puja Tomar, Stefer Rahardian, Robin Catalan, Anthony Engelen, and Kwon Won Il followed suit with their skills demonstrations alongside their respective coaches.

Joshua Pacio, ONE Strawweight World Champion, stated:

“I feel I am at my best right now. After a tremendous training camp, I’m ready to step up to the plate and defend my title. This World Title means everything to me. It represents all the hard work that me and my team have put in. Now it’s time to reap the fruits of our labor. Coach Mark [Sangiao] has come up with a great game plan for me and I will do my best to execute it. Yosuke [Saruta] is a very dangerous opponent and I am not taking him lightly. I have prepared for the toughest challenge of my career, and I plan to showcase the best version of Joshua Pacio in the fight.”

Yosuke Saruta, ONE World Title Challenger, stated:

“First of all, I would like to thank ONE Championship for the opportunity to challenge for the ONE Strawweight World Championship. It is certainly an honor. When I made my debut a few months ago, I wanted to make a statement. I wanted to prove to the world that I am ready for a title shot immediately. That is what I have done and now we are here. I am confident that at the end of the night, I will leave the arena with my hands raised in victory and with the World Title around my waist. Joshua Pacio is a great champion, but I feel I have the tools necessary to defeat him. It’s going to be an interesting matchup. I vow to give my best performance.”

ONE: ETERNAL GLORY emanates from the iconic Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, 19 Jan. In the main event, reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio of the Philippines will defend his title against Yosuke “Tobizaru” Saruta of Japan.

